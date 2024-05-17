From Wayanad to Bengaluru, how Karnataka designed a perfect detour for Kabani

Wayanad: As the summer set in this year, the officials of the Irrigation department noticed something strange. The river Kabani, the lifeline of border villages in Wayanad was being sapped of life. It had to do with searing temperature, they thought. What piqued their interest was the pace at which Kabani was drying up.

There was one way to find out, track the river. They did just that and what unravelled was a story of how Karnataka ensured a systematic flow of water from the River Kabani, across its arid land zones, watering the farm fields and most importantly ensuring supply to Bengaluru which was badly affected by water shortage.

Going by the data of the Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) the daily water consumption of the city is around 1450 Million Liters per Day (MLD) from the Cauvery River and an additional 650 MLD drawn from borewells. Since February this year, there has been a shortage of 500 MLD water per day. The crisis worsened in March.

According to Irrigation Department officials of Wayanad, on February 11 this year around 13000 Cusecs (cubic feet per second) of water had been released from the Kabini Dam at Beechnahalli to River Cauvery, aimed at addressing the water shortage of Bengaluru

The water utilization pattern of Karnataka was tweaked to accomplish this feat. Normally the Kabini Dam at Beechanahalli in H D Kote taluk in Karnataka is the first stop for the water flowing down from Wayanad. The River Cauvery with water from Kabani would flow down to T Narasipura (90 km), then to Shiva Anicut (50 km) reservoir. '' From there the water is pumped to a major water treatment plant at TK Hally in Mandya district, apart from filling countless water bodies in and around Bengaluru, and then to the scattered water supply network through various stages of pumping, filtering and purifying,'' an official who preferred anonymity said.

This year the Karnataka state government was forced to divert the entire water stock from Kabini Reservoir to Bengaluru as the water level of the Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) dam at Mysuru, had gone down alarmingly. There were more reasons. The Cauvery catchment area in Coorg and Nagarhollai, the main catchment area of KRS, received thin rainfall last monsoon.

People use a coracle to move through the shallow waters of a dried up River Kabani in Wayanad. File photo: Jithin Joel Haarim/Manorama

The irrigation department of Karnataka had sounded warning bells in January itself in the farming belts of the Kabani basin on what was coming. Officials from the agriculture department had directed farmers in the Kabani basin to reduce farming activities as there would be water shortage from the Kabani reservoir.

All this happened when Kerala utilises less than 4 TMC (Thousand Million Cubic feet) water of the total 30 TMC water allotted by the Cauvery Water Disputes Tribunal which was constituted to resolve the inter-state Cauvery water dispute. While the agrarian community in Wayanad found going tough in extreme summer, Karnataka found a way out through a meticulous network of dams, lakes, canals and water pumping and purifying stations.

''The water utilization of Karnataka is a model to be followed by Kerala,'' said noted surface water scientist Dr E J James, who was the expert witness of Kerala in the Cauvery tribunal constituted by the Central Government. James said that the Karnataka state utilized almost the full quantum of water allotted by the tribunal. “Normally, only 75 per cent dependable flow could be utilized and the rest of water should go downstream,'' he said adding that by utilizing the Cauvery water, Karnataka has been ensuring 40 TMC to address the drinking water requirements of Bengaluru.

River Kalindi, one of the tributaries of River Kabani originates from the Tirunelly Hills which strengthens the flow of River Kabani along with many small rivers that originate from Wayanad. In turn, Kabani merges with Cauvery, the chief water source for the major towns of Karnataka, including Mysuru and Bengaluru.