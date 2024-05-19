Three-member gang kidnaps, assaults youth over grudge against his brother in Kayamkulam

Alappuzha: A youth was kidnapped and brutally assaulted by a three-member gang in Kayamkulam on Sunday. Arun Prasad of Krishnapuram was abducted by the gang and taken to a railway cross, where they threatened to murder him and assaulted him.

The accused -- Anoop Sankar, Abhimanyu and Amal Chinthu -- have been taken into custody. As per reports, the goons attacked Arun over a grudge they held against his brother.

The incident came to light after the video of the assault, which the accused themselves recorded, went viral on social media.