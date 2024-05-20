Kerala law student's rape-murder case: HC upholds death sentence of migrant worker

Kochi: The Kerala High Court here on Monday rejected the appeal moved by the convict in the rape and murder of a law student at Perumbavoor over the lower court's verdict awarding death sentence to him. Upholding the death sentence awarded to migrant worker Ameer-Ul Islam, the HC granted permission to execute the order.

In the appeal moved before the High Court, the convict claimed that the trial court fabricated evidence against him. But the division bench of Justice PB Suresh Kumar and Justice S Manu confirmed the death penalty awarded to him after examining the evidence including the DNA test report that played a crucial one in the case.

The victim's mother welcomed the verdict and pointed out that her daughter got justice. Talking to Manorama News, she added that the judiciary should hang her daughter's killer soon.

In 2017, Ernakulam Session/Special Judge court here found Ameer-Ul Islam guilty of raping and murdering the woman. He was convicted under Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, 1989 under sections 449 (trespass), 342 (wrongful confinement), 302 (punishment for murder) and 376 (punishment for rape) and Section 376 A (punishment for causing death or resulting in a persistent vegetative state of victim) of the Indian Penal Code.

The law student was found dead at her one-room house in Perumbavoor on April 28, 2016. According to the prosecution, Ameer-Ul Islam trespassed into the young woman's house on the same date. When the convict attempted to rape her, she resisted his move. Following this, he brutally murdered her. The victim sustained 38 injuries on various parts of her body including genitals.