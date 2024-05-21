HC acquits K Sudhakaran in 1995 EP Jayarajan murder attempt case

Kochi: In a big relief for Congress leader K Sudhakaran, the Kerala High Court here on Tuesday acquitted him of conspiracy charges in the 1995 EP Jayarajan murder attempt case. The court also quashed the Thiruvananthapuram Additional Sessions court order seeking trial proceedings against the Congress leader.



The High Court pronounced the verdict while considering Sudhakaran's plea in the case. Earlier, a trial court convicted the first accused Pettah Dinesan and the second accused Vikramchalil Sasi in the murder attempt case. But a higher court acquitted both from the charges later. Pointing out this fact, Sudhakaran approached Thiruvananthapuram Additional Sessions Court seeking acquittal in the case. However, the trial court rejected his plea citing evidence for conspiracy charges against him. Following this, he filed a plea before the High Court.

CPM leader Jayarajan, now the LDF convener, was shot at while the train he was travelling in neared the Chirala Railway Station in Andhra Pradesh on April 12, 1995. He was returning to Kerala after attending the CPM party Congress in Chandigarh.

EP Jayarajan to approach SC

Jayarajan expressed disappointment over the High Court order that acquitted Congress leader K Sudhakaran of conspiracy charges in the murder attempt case against him. He alleged that K Sudhakaran hatched a conspiracy to murder him on a moving train in 1995 and hired two RSS men to execute the crime.

The LDF convener declared that he would move the Supreme Court with an appeal against the High Court order. He also urged the state government to initiate action for the same.

“ Culprits should be prosecuted no matter how long it takes,” he told media while responding to the HC order.