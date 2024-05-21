Kozhikode: The five-year-old girl who was diagnosed with Amoebic Meningoencephalitis, a rare disease breathed her last at the Government Medical College Hospital here on Monday night. The deceased is Fadwa PP, daughter of P P Hassan Koya and Fasna from Munniyoor in Malappuram.



She was under treatment at the Institute of Maternal and Child Health under the medical college from May 13. The child was put on ventilator support for more than a week amid the efforts of the health officials and her family to collect miltefosine, an essential medicine.

Four children who are Fadwa's relatives were under observation in the medical college hospital. The Institute of Maternal and Child Health under the superintendent said that these children were discharged from the hospital after they tested negative for the rare disease.

Last rites of the deceased will be performed at the Juma Masjid in Kadavath. She has two siblings – Famna and Faiha.

What is Amoebic meningoencephalitis?

Amoebic Meningoencephalitis, also known as primary amoebic meningoencephalitis (PAM) or amoebic meningitis, is an extremely rare but fatal infection of the brain caused by the amoeba Naegleria fowleri. Usually, children and young adults who are exposed to contaminated water contract this infection. Symptoms of primary amebic meningoencephalitis begin within 1 to 2 weeks of exposure to contaminated water. Loss of smell, headache, a stiff neck, sensitivity to light, nausea, and vomiting are the major symptoms. Some patients also complain of disorientation, drowsiness and seizures.