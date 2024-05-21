CPM workers throw low-grade explosive at party leaders on house visit in Kasaragod

Kasaragod: Two CPM workers threw a low-grade explosive at their party leaders during house visits at Kasaragod's Ambalathara village on Monday night, said police. No one was injured in the attack, said Ambalathara Station House Officer - Inspector Prajish K.

Police have registered a case against Ratheesh, 33, and Sameer of Ambalathara under Section 308 of IPC (attempt to culpable homicide) for the attack, said the officer. They are on the run.

According to the police CPM local secretaries Anoop Ezhammile and Baburaj, DYFI leader Arun and party worker Balakrishnan were visiting houses in Ambalathara around 9 pm on Monday. When they reached Sameer's house, he and Ratheesh threw the explosive at them, said police. "It could be a cracker usually used to scare away wild boars," the officer added.

He said that intra-party rivalry was prevalent in the Ambalathara area for some time. The attack was part of it, he said, without elaborating on the motive. Ratheesh and Sameer fled the scene after the attack.

The case was registered based on a complaint filed by Anoop Ezhammile.