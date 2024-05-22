Alappuzha school buses without Vidya Vahan app registration denied fitness certificate

Alappuzha: Seven school buses, which had not been registered on the Vidya Vahan app were denied fitness certificates during the test held at Recreation Ground in Alappuzha on Wednesday. A total of 32 school vehicles were inspected as part of safety measures undertaken ahead of school reopening, overseen by the Alappuzha Regional Transport Office (RTO).

Of these vehicles presented for testing, which began at 7 am, 22 passed the test, while ten failed. The seven buses, which were denied fitness certificates for not registering in the Vidya Vahan app will be given one more chance on Thursday to rectify the shortcomings and resubmit the vehicle for the test. The buses that passed the test were given stickers to display on the front windshield, said A K Dilu, RTO.

Earlier, the RTO had asked all school authorities to download the Vidya Vahini app and add the parents of the school children to it. Through the app, parents can track the live location of school vehicles, designated routes, and travel speeds. The app also facilitates communication between parents, vehicle staff, and school authorities in case of emergencies.

Strict measures will be taken against those school vehicles that ply without displaying the fitness stickers given by the RTO on 1st June. Special orientation classes will be held for school bus drivers and attendees at Lajanathul School, Alappuzha, on Tuesday, 28th May. MVD officials have mandated attendance for bus staff from all schools.