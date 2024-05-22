Heavy rain in Kerala, red alert in 2 districts today

Thiruvananthapuram: Rain will continue to lash Kerala in the upcoming days, said the India Meteorological Department (IMD). According to the IMD’s forecast, the state will witness very heavy rain on Wednesday. The downpour that began on Tuesday night in Thiruvananthapuram and other districts did not cease even on Wednesday morning.



Trees were uprooted at Thycaud and Poojappura in Thiruvananthapuram following rains. The trees, which fell on the road blocking traffic, were later removed by Fire and Rescue Services personnel.

Meanwhile, the authorities have issued a red alert for rain in Pathanamthitta and Idukki districts on Wednesday and an orange alert in eight other districts – Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad and Malappuram. In the remaining four districts, a yellow alert would be in force.

Along with rain, IMD has forecast high waves along the Kerala coast. Consequently, the ban on fishing announced earlier will continue on Wednesday.

IMD also said that a low-pressure area is likely to form in the southwestern region of the Bay of Bengal during the next few hours, which could later develop into a deep depression.

In another directive, the authorities said that the ban on night travel in the hilly areas of Kottayam district and along the Erattupetta-Vagamon road will continue. The Kottayam District Collector said that people who need to travel in these areas at night for emergency purposes should obtain prior permission from the respective police stations.