Thiruvananthapuram: With heavy rain continuing to lash various parts of Kerala on Thursday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for seven districts expected to face intense rainfall. These are Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode and Wayanad. A yellow alert was issued in the remaining seven districts. The presence of a cyclonic circulation over the State and low pressure area in the Bay of Bengal has led to the downpour. A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm, and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

The KSDMA has warned the fishermen against venturing into sea until further warning. High waves in the range of 0.4 to 3.3 metres and sea incursions are forecast along the coast of Kerala from Vizhinjam in the south to Kasaragod in the north until Thursday night, authorities said.

As per the latest reports, four deaths have been reported from across the state in various rain-related incidents, the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) said on Wednesday.

Kochi, Thrissur flooded

Parts of the Cochin city corporation in the Ernakulam district were inundated after heavy rainfall on Wednesday evening. Houses and major roads in parts of Kochi were flooded in the sudden rains.

Several parts of Kochi city, including tech hub Infopark and its premises at Kakkanad saw heavy waterlogging on Thursday. Two-wheelers parked along the roads and at least 20 houses in Kalamassery and suburbs were inundated. Waterlogging was reported in Vytilla, MG Road, Kadavanthra, South Chittur and KSRTC bus stand.

Low-lying areas of Thrissur city were also inundated. The ground floor of Aswini hospital was flooded due to the incessant rains. The casualty had to be shifted upstairs as the water was knee-deep. According to reports, clogging of drains led to the floods. Premises of Guruvayoor temple were also inundated.

Control room opened

A state control room has been opened in the Health Department Directorate here as part of efforts to strengthen epidemic prevention activities, Health Minister Veena George said. The control room has been launched with the objective of coordinating various activities under the Health Department and clearing the doubts of health workers and the general public, the minister said in a statement.

(With PTI inputs.)