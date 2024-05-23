Massive tax fraud in Kerala: Scrap sector sees business worth Rs 1,000 cr using fake GST bills

Thiruvananthapuram: An investigation by the GST Department has unveiled a massive tax fraud in the state. The probe centred around the scrap sector found that business worth Rs 1,000 crore was done using fake GST (Goods and Services Tax) bills.

The state government is estimated to have incurred losses of up to Rs 180 crore due to the fraud. The scam was found to be running in seven districts. Around 300 officials of the GST Department carried out the inspections. It was also found that GST registrations were done in the name of persons not related to the sector.

During the inspection, the officials found fake bills and identified individuals who took fake registrations and did business using these bills. Officials said the extent of the fraud can only be ascertained after the perpetrators are interrogated in detail. There are reports that this could be one of the biggest GST scams in the state.