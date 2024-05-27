Kannur man thrashed to death by neighbours

Kannur: A man was beaten to death by his neighbours following a quarrel over draining of sewage water here on Sunday night. The deceased is Pallikkunnu native Ajayakumar. Police arrested his neighbour Devadas, his two sons Sanjay Das and Surya Das and a migrant worker in connection with the incident.



The gang of four reportedly attacked Ajaykumar following a quarrel around 8 pm on Sunday. The deceased had questioned Devadas for draining sewage water to his plot. Irked with this, Devadas and his sons confronted Ajayakumar on the road and brutally thrashed him to death. Manorama News reported that Devadas and his sons used helmets and stones to attack Ajaykumar on the road near their house on Sunday night.

The attackers hit Ajaykumar with helmets and stones on road close to their house. Photo: Screengrab/ Manorama News

Praveen, a local resident suffered head injuries while attempting to block the accused from attacking Ajaykumar. He is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital here. Meanwhile, Ajayakumar succumbed to his injuries on the spot. Police registered a case and took the accused into custody after receiving a complaint from Praveen.

Ajaykumar's dead body which is currently kept at Kannur district hospital will be taken to Pariyaram Government Medical College Hospital for autopsy.