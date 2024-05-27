Witnesses, trip sheet confirm MLA Sachin Dev's presence in KSRTC bus during altercation

Thiruvananthapuram: Balussery MLA Sachin Dev boarded the KSRTC bus during the verbal altercation between Mayor Arya Rajendran and KSRTC driver HL Yadhu, witnesses have stated. This statement was provided by passengers aboard the bus. The MLA's boarding of the bus is also documented in the trip sheet maintained by the bus conductor. Additionally, it was mentioned that he directed the vehicle to proceed to the police station.



The conductor noted the MLA's presence when documenting information regarding the service interruption. This document was obtained by the police from KSRTC. Sachin Dev had previously stated that he stood on the footboard of the bus and did not enter inside.

Meanwhile, the police recreated the events leading to the altercation between Mayor Arya Rajendran and the KSRTC driver. This police action is part of the investigation into the mayor's complaint alleging that the driver made lewd gestures at her while driving the bus.