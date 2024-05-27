Roboverse VR Expo in Kochi to offer the best and latest in tech

Kochi: The stage is being set for the big tech show in the city. Manoramaonline Roboverse VR, a first-of-its-kind exhibition featuring the latest from the world of robotics and other cutting-edge technology, will take place at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Kochi from June 12 to 17.

The expo will feature humanoid machines, artificial intelligence (AI) machines and robot war and offer exciting virtual reality experiences. Classes on robotics and robotic career guidance sessions have also been lined up as part of the event.

Manoramaonline is organising this major tech event in association with Jain University. Live contests, thrilling games and workshops on robotics will be part of the Roboverse VR show.

The demo zone at the show will feature humanoids, robot dogs, fitness robots, 3D printers, drones and storytelling robots. The workshop zone offers the opportunity for the participants to showcase their robotic skills. Those interested can register and participate in events like robot-making and coding contests there.

Experience zone offering VR experiences for free will be the other major attraction of the event. A game zone with thrilling VR adventures, AI-based games, robot wars, VR cricket, VR boxing and escape rooms will add to the fun. Visitors will have the opportunity to participate in games wherein they can challenge robots.

The event will offer the visitors the opportunity to get closer to robotics, VR, AI, exoskeletons, vehicles and software.

Programmes such as inaugural event, keynote addresses, startup sessions, career guidance led by robotic experts and introduction to foundation courses in robotics will be held at the centre stage.

Roboverse VR is designed to be a confluence of all sorts of tech enthusiasts including students, teachers, professionals, businesspeople, startup founders and investors.

Passes will be required to attend the expo which will be open from 10 am to 1 pm. Educational institutions can make group bookings by contacting +91 999581111. Website: https://www.roboversexpo.com/