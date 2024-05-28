Kerala rain: Yellow alert in 6 districts today, waterlogging hits normal life in Kochi

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is continuing to receive heavy rain in isolated places across southern districts from Tuesday morning. The India Meteorological Department has revised the forecast and sounded a yellow alert in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts on Tuesday. These districts are expected to receive rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm in 24 hours.

In Ernakulam, incessant rainfall caused severe waterlogging in many places including Infopark at Kakkanad. Many houses were inundated at Marottichal. Traffic jam is reported on Sahodaran Ayappan road, Palarivattom-Kakkanad and Aluva-Edappally roads on Tuesday morning. A tree uprooted and felll over a KSRTC bus at Fort Kochi. No casualities are reported.

In Thiruvananthapuram's Neyyattinkkara, a portion of Sri Krishna Swamy temple collapsed and fell into Neyyar river.

As per the alert issued on Tuesday morning, heavy rain accompanied by lightning and gusty winds with speed reaching up to 40 kmph is likely to lash isolated places in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Ernakulam districts.

Yellow alert in districts

May 28 -Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Ernakulam

May 29 - Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur

May 30 - Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Thrissur

May 31 - Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur

Meanwhile, the weatherman has predicted that above-normal monsoon rainfall is expected in the central and south peninsular regions of India. As per the forecast, southwest monsoon is likely to set in over Kerala on May 31.

"India's monsoon core zone comprising most of the rain-fed agriculture areas is likely to receive above-normal rainfall (more than 106 per cent of the long period average). This is good news for the country," IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra said.

"Barring a few parts of southern peninsular India, normal to above-normal maximum temperatures are expected in the country in June," the senior meteorologist said, adding that conditions are favourable for monsoon onset over Kerala in the next five days.

(With PTI inputs)