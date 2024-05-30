Kasaragod woman raped at Mangaluru hospital multiple times, gym trainer arrested

Kasaragod: In a shocking incident, a woman from Kasaragod' Kanhangad was raped multiple times while undergoing treatment at a hospital in Mangaluru. Police arrested Sujith from Kanhangnad, a gym trainer after receiving a complaint. He is booked for charges including rape and criminal intimidation.



Sujith, an acquaintance of the woman had accompanied her to the hospital. According to the survivor, Sujith raped her on March 18 at the hospital where she was undergoing treatment for fistula. After capturing her nude photos on his mobile phone, the accused continued to blackmail her. In April, the accused forced the woman to accompany him to a hotel in Mangalru and sexually assaulted her for four days. It is learnt that the accused raped the woman again when she was hospitalised after suffering food poisoning in May. Sujith had threatened the woman that he would kill her if she dares to reveal the matter to anyone.

The panicked woman had attempted suicide a few days ago. Following this, her family came to know about her ordeal and lodged a complaint with the police on May 15.