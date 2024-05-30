Heavy rain: Monsoon arrives in Kerala; Yellow alert in 14 districts

Thiruvananthapuram: The Southwest monsoon has set in over Kerala and advanced to most parts of northeast India on Thursday morning, announced the India Meteorological Department (IMD). Kerala is bracing for heavy downpours amid the flood-like situation in Kochi and other places. With the onset of the monsoon, IMD has revised its forecast and sounded a yellow alert for all districts on Thursday. A yellow alert indicates heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5mm to 115.5 mm.

Yellow alert in districts

May 31: Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode

June 1: Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

June 2: Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, Kannur, Kasaragod

Waves crash against the Vizhinjam Seaport, in Thiruvananthapuram, Friday, May 24, 2024. Photo: PTI.

Waterlogging hits normal life

Amid the IMD alert, Kochi, the commercial capital of Kerala has been reeling under intense waterlogging after receiving incessant rainfall in the last two days. Though rain receded on Thursday, several parts of the city especially low-lying areas like Mooleppadam, Kalamassery and Kakkanad are facing a flood-like situation. A huge number of people in Ernakulam, Alappuzha and Thiruvananthapuram districts are displaced due to the waterlogging. Power and water supply to the houses were disrupted in many places.

Though there have been moderate rains here since morning, incessant heavy rains lashed various parts of the state capital in the afternoon, leading to sudden waterlogging on busy roads and narrow lanes alike. The inundation caused trouble for people who had to go to the railway station and bus stands located in the heart of the city. Rainwater entered shops and commercial establishments in the busy Chalai market and at the SS Kovil road area. Cars and two-wheelers could be seen moving slowly through the inundated roads, and passersby were seen stuck midway, unable to move forward.

Residents of Mooleppadam told Manorama News that they were forced to clean the mud from the houses as incessant rainfall during night is leaving the area flooded. They complained that unscientific drainage and road construction triggered waterlogging in the area.

“ People will drown here. The municipal authority is not finding an amicable solution for it. We had cleaned the house on Wednesday. But the rainwater flowed to the house during night hours. Our cars were damaged and certificates of numerous students were also destroyed,” complained a man here.

A waterlogged house after heavy rains, in Thiruvananthapuram. Photo: PTI

In Alappuzha, low-lying areas were submerged, and flood water entered several houses in various parts of the district, including Champakulam, Nedumudy, Kainakari, and so on. Heavy waterlogging caused troubles in the Kayamkulam, Haripad, Cherthala, and Kandalloor areas. The front portion of a tiled-roof house collapsed at Ambalapuzha in Alappuzha district due to gusty winds. The roof of another house was completely damaged at Thalavady in Alappuzha following heavy rains and winds. Over 5,000 chickens died as flood water entered a poultry farm in nearby Kattakkada in Thiruvananthapuram. Potholes filled with water posed hurdles for smooth traffic on many national highways across the state.

According to the Kerala State Disaster Management Authority, 2,054 persons belonging to 666 families have been shifted to 34 relief camps across the state so far. A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rain of 11 cm to 20 cm, and a yellow alert means heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm.

(With PTI inputs)