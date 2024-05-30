Valanchery Police SI arrested for taking bribe, SHO absconding

Malappuram: A police officer connected to the Valanchery Police in Malappuram has been arrested while another is absconding in a bribery case.

Sub Inspector Bindulal P B (48) was arrested by Tirur DySP P Shamsu while the search was intensified for the Station House Officer, Sunil Das U H (53), who did not report for work on Thursday. A middleman, Ponnanthodi Assainar (39), a native of Thiruvegappura in Palakkad, is also in custody.

The police officers were investigated based on a tip-off received by the Malappuram District Police Chief. “We verified the tip-off received by the DPC and found it to be genuine in the preliminary investigation,” DySP Shamsu told Onmanorama.

A case has been registered a case against the officers on a complaint of Muthoor native Thottiyil Nisar, who owns a quarry. According to the complaint, the police officers threatened him on March 29 with charges of illegally possessing explosives. Nisar claims the explosives were meant for use at his quarry. The complainant said he paid Rs 10 lakh to Inspector Sunil Das, Rs 8 lakh to SI Bindulal and Rs 4 lakh to the agent.

“The police have been inquiring about the whereabouts of the Inspector who was on leave on Thursday,” DySP Shamsu said. The police officers have been booked under sections 384 (extortion), 120B and 34 (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and section 115 of the Kerala Police Act that deals with an officer taking bribes.