Injured Youth League member forcibly discharged, jailed for 18 days: MK Muneer

Kozhikode: MK Muneer, an MLA belonging to the opposition Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), has raised serious allegations against the police and doctors at the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode over the treatment given to a worker of the Youth League. The activist was seriously injured in a clash with CPM workers that took place after the polling in the Lok Sabha elections last month.

Muneer said that the police had compelled the doctors to discharge the Youth League member PC Lijas from hospital, even though he had a fracture in his hand, and remanded him. The MLA also blamed the doctors for allowing the discharge even when the x-ray showed that Lijas had a fracture. The forcible discharge was carried out during the early hours of April 27.

Elections took place in Kerala on April 26. After the polling, a group of CPM activists attacked UDF workers near the house of Lijas, who resides at Nochad in Naduvannur in Perambra. Lijas, who rushed to the scene on hearing the commotion, also was assaulted and suffered serious injuries. Even though all the injured persons, including CPM and UDF activists, were admitted to Kozhikode Medical College Hospital, Lijas alone was forcibly discharged by the police the next day and sent to jail.

Muneer said that Lijas had told doctors that he had severe pain in his hand. However, the doctors paid no heed and allowed the discharge, as demanded by the police. Lijas spent 18 days in remand before he was let off. He immediately sought treatment at a private hospital and the doctors there pointed out that he had a fracture. “Lijas suffered extreme pain for 18 days in prison. The police officers compelled the doctors at the Medical College to discharge Lijas even though he had a fracture,” alleged Muneer.

Another possibility is that the doctors at Medical College are not competent even to read an X-ray, the MLA added. According to Lijas, the police had threatened to use force against him if he did not leave the hospital with them. “The CPM workers who were admitted to the Medical College along with me spent a week there,” he said.

Meanwhile, Lilas filed a complaint with the Kerala State Human Rights Commission seeking action against the erring doctors. Muneer said that his party would approach the court over the matter. The Medical College authorities did not react to the issue.