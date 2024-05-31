Law reforms commission member, Sebastian Paul's wife Lizamma Augustine passes away

Onmanorama Staff
Published: May 31, 2024 08:27 AM IST Updated: May 31, 2024 08:50 AM IST
Lizamma Augustine. Photo: Special arrangement

State Law Reforms Commission Member and retired District Sessions Judge Lizamma Augustine passed away on Friday. She was 74. She was the wife of former Ernakulam MP Sebastian Paul. She hailed from the Moonjappilly family on Providence Road in Ernakulam. She was the daughter of late Augustine Palamattom and Anastasia.

Lizamma began her illustrious career in the Judicial Service as the Kasaragod Munsiff in 1985. Over the years, she held several esteemed positions, including Sub Judge, District Judge, Motor Accident Claims Tribunal and Joint Secretary in the Department of Law. She retired as Chairperson of Kerala Agricultural Income Tax and Sales Tax Appellate Tribunal and Chairperson of Kerala Value Added Tax Appellate Tribunal. Thereafter, she joined the Company Law Board in Chennai as Judicial Member. Lizamma Augustine was also the Director of the Police Law Academy and an Arbitrator in the High Court. She also authored the book "Forgotten Victim."

The funeral ceremony will be held on Saturday morning at St Francis Assisi Cathedral, Ernakulam.

She is survived by Don Sebastian (journalist based in Norway); Ron Sebastian (Lawyer, Kerala High Court), and Shawn Sebastian (journalist and documentary filmmaker). Daughter-in-laws: Delma Dominic Chavara (Trigg, Norway) and Sabina P Ismail (government pleader, Kerala High Court).

