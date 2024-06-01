Bus rams into tree in Kozhikode, 20 injured

Kozhikode: Nearly 20 passengers sustained injuries after a bus rammed into a tree after it lost control. The accident happened at Chathamangalam in Thazhe 12 at 3.30 pm on Saturday.

Most of the passengers sustained injuries to their heads and three among them have been seriously injured. All the injured passengers were shifted to a private medical college hospital in Mukkom. The bus was coming from Mukkom and headed to Kozhikode.

The front portion of the bus has been completely damaged.

“Most of them have sustained minor injuries. Nobody's condition is critical,” said a Public Relations representative. Kunnamangalam police officials reached the spot and led the rescue operations.