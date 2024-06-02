This Headmaster in Kottayam school doubles up as driver, painter and carpenter

Kottayam: For the students of CMS LP School, Mundathanam Biju Jacob is not just their Headmaster. Before the school reopens, he is the one who would give a fresh coat of paint on walls, repair benches and fix almost anything that would need repair. When the classes begin, he would be driving around in a seven-seater car picking up children from homes and taking them to school. The cycle repeats in the afternoon when the classes are over.



He also teaches kids, calls himself the self-appointed driver for the students and does the maintenance work in the school – all by himself. He seeks help if needed from his family.

'' I have a habit of fixing things up. When I came to the school and realised things were quite rundown, it never occurred to ask for help from outside. I could do it myself,'' says Biju Jacob.

He has a habit of making furniture and welding at home so he already had all the necessary tools in hand. He also wanted to help the school out of his own personal interests. '' There is a lot of satisfaction I get from having done something good for the school,'' he says.

Biju Jacob is a native of Mundathanam. His career began in 2003, as a teacher at CMS School in Punnaveli. In 2019 he was appointed as the HM of CMS School Mundathanam, a private aided school under the CSI Management. With the onset of COVID-19, the school saw many difficulties and its condition deteriorated. '' The school was quite neglected during Covid-19. I fixed up the wiring and plumbing, did a lot of cleaning, painted the benches and desks and replaced the tiles. My daughters helped with everything and also drew pictures on the walls,'' says Biju. They did all this work during the school vacation.

Managing all these tasks by himself is not easy and he has quite a hectic schedule to prove it. He leaves from home at 7:30 in the morning to unlock and set up the school. Then he drives his van, a 7 seater Eeco, on 4 rounds to pick up the students and bring them to school. The school starts functioning by 9:30 am. Once the classes end at 3:30 pm, he takes all the kids back home and returns himself after 5.30 pm.

The school offers teaching from LKG to 4th grade. There are 83 students in total. He is proud of the fact that new admissions to the school are streaming in, both from the UKG classes and transfers from nearby schools.

'' I couldn't have done it without my family. They help with everything – except the driving,'' he laughs. The family sets out for the school after going to church and works on any repairs needed.