Alathur LS polls: LDF pins hope as K Radhakrishnan takes lead

Palakkad: LDF candidate K Radhakrishnan is having a tight battle with UDF's sitting MP Ramya Haridas in Alathur seat as the early trends in the Lok Sabha election results showed that he is leading by 8,219 votes. Alathur is the only seat where LDF expects victory when the counting of votes enters the fourth round on Tuesday. Meanwhile, NDA candidate TN Sarasu is trailing in third position. Though the Manorama News-VMR exit poll predicted neck and neck race between LDF and UDF in Alathur, the current trends showed that Ramya will lose the polls.



Exit polls indicated 40.96 per cent of voters preferred Ramya Haridas with the corresponding number for Radhakrishnan at 40.54. The BJP got 17.49 votes, a jump of 8.68.

There is a significant fall of 11.4 per cent votes in the UDF kitty while LDF increased its share by 3.77 per cent.

In 2019, Ramya Haridas shocked the LDF candidate P K Biju, who was aiming for a hat-trick, by a margin of 1,58,968 votes. Ramya also got 51,37 per cent of votes polled.

The CPM’s vote share was 36.77 per cent and the NDA candidate T V Babu got 8.81 per cent.

Radhakrishnan is the Devaswom Minister in the Pinarayi government. BJP candidate is former Palakkad Victoria College principal T N Sarasu, who had locked horns with the SFI, the students wing of the CPM.