TVM LS Election Results: Tharoor finds going tough, Rajeev Chandrasekhar leads by 5K votes

Thiruvananthapuram: While Congress leader Shashi Tharoor will attempt to secure a fourth win in Thiruvananthapuram, the BJP feels its bid for victory has been boosted by the candidature of Rajeev Chandrasekhar. The LDF has fielded CPI leader Pannyan Raveendran to wrest the constituency from UDF's grip. For Kerala Lok Sabha Election 2024 results, click here.

If the early trends are anything to go by, both candidates -- Rajeev and Tharoor -- are locked in a tight battle. As per the trends at 11.10 am, Rajeev Chandrasekhar is leading by 5,062 votes.

The Manorama News-VMR exit poll has predicted a victory for UDF candidate and incumbent MP Shashi Tharoor with 37.86 per cent vote share in Thiruvananthapuram.

Despite Tharoor's repeated successes, Thiruvananthapuram with its temple culture and royal family obsession is considered saffron at heart. It is also said that RSS sympathisers make up a decisive chunk of Nair Service Society (NSS) members in the constituency; Nairs are the dominant sub-group in Thiruvananthapuram. If the BJP was still not able to chest the ribbon, Tharoor alone was the reason. His global image and educated charm have consistently transcended political affiliations. Even in 2014, the year the Modi wave swept across the country and Tharoor was battling charges of wife slaughter, the former UN under secretary general managed to sneak through; he was ahead by a slender margin of 15,450 votes.

In 2019, Tharoor exceeded his own expectations. He gave himself a victory margin of 30,000 but ended up with close to a lakh; his 99,989 margin was near similar to the 99,998 he achieved in his breakout victory in 2009. Tharoor's stature could also draw traditional Left votes to his kitty. Ever since he became the Congress candidate, the CPI vote share in Thiruvananthapuram had dwindled: 30.74% in 2009 (down by over 20%), 28.50% in 2014 and 25.60% in 2019.

With the fall of the CPI, the BJP took on the role of the challenger. In 2009, BJP was not a force to reckon with. However, in the subsequent two elections (2014 and 2019), at the height of Modi's popularity, Tharoor was pitted against two of the most respected names in Kerala's BJP: O Rajagopal, a former union minister, and Kummanam Rajasekharan, a man revered for his simplicity and his activism related to both right-wing and environmental causes. Tharoor's personality was strong enough to outclass them both.

Therefore, to bring in Rajeev Chandrasekhar as Tharoor's opponent in 2024 was a masterstroke. Chandrasekhar's cosmopolitan aura and his business successes nearly neutralised Tharoor's 'super achiever' magnetism. On top of it Chandrasekhar launched an aggressive development-themed campaign that caricatured Tharoor as a non-performer.

He also used his clout as a union minister to give the impression that he could provide quick solutions to long-pending issues like sea erosion. His campaign worked hard to draw support along the coast and southern regions of the constituency, areas where Tharoor enjoyed unquestionable support. In 2014, it were the coastal and southern areas of Kovalam, Parassala and Neyyatinkara that saved Tharoor; in the remaining four Assembly segments he had lost to Rajagopal.