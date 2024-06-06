Ready to obey BJP leadership, says Suresh Gopi on rumoured entry to union cabinet

Thrissur: Newly elected Lok Sabha MP Suresh Gopi will meet NDA's Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi on Thursday in Delhi. He will fly to Delhi from Kochi Airport at 3 pm. Talking about his rumoured elevation as union minister, the actor-politician said he would obey the directions of BJP leadership.



“I would like to continue acting. Because it's my passion. I will discuss with Narendra Modiji and Amit Shahji about my preferences. But if my new responsibility demands a change in my priorities, I'm ready to take up any role. Apart from being confined in a single room of a minister, I would like to take up the role of the MP who has accessibility to all departments” said Gopi.

"All I want is that when I go with a project for the people of Kerala with determination, the ministries concerned should implement it," he said in response to reporters' query as to which ministry he would prefer to head.



With regard to the Thrissur Pooram festival, he said that there will be "a new narrative and a new script" on how to conduct the iconic temple festival. He said this in reference to the alleged restrictions imposed by police and their reported interference in the rituals during the Thrissur Pooram this year.

Expressing gratitude to his voters, the BJP leader argued that genuine secularists voted for him and he is bound to protect their families. “Being an MP from south India, I will act for Kerala as well as Tamil Nadu. During my campaign days, I had declared that if the people of Thrissur elect me, my work would not be limited within the constituency,” he added.

The BJP MP also spoke about his plans to construct a cross highway connecting Mannuthy and Changaramkulam to ease the traffic.