K Muraleedharan denies Cong infighting, attributes Thrissur loss to voters' desire for Union Minister

Kozhikode: Reeling from a shocking defeat in Lok Sabha polls in Thrissur, K Muraleedharan said that his loss had nothing to do with internal issues within the Congress and he attributed the defeat to an erosion of traditional Congress votes in Thrissur. Muraleedharan who walled off everyone after the election results were announced broke his silence on Saturday.

He said that it was the voters' desire for a union minister from Thrissur which contributed to Suresh Gopi's victory in Thrissur.

Referring to the clash among Congress workers in the Thrissur DCC office on Friday and the appearance of posters against the district leadership, Muraleedharan said that such acts would only harm the party's prospects and called for an end to internal strife. The Congress leader also assured that he remains committed to working hard for the party in the upcoming local body elections and is focused on the future rather than dwelling on the defeat. He added that no action should be taken against those involved in the DCC office clash.

Muraleedharan acknowledged the unexpected loss in the polls and urged party members to move forward, emphasising the need for unity and focus on the upcoming bypolls in Chelakkara and Palakkad.

Muraleedharan also defended Sudhakaran's position as KPCC president, noting that the UDF secured 18 out of 20 seats in the recent Lok Sabha elections in Kerala. ''There is no ground for talks about replacing him. He should remain until the next local body elections. Party will decide on it,'' he said. K Muraleedharan was relegated to third position in Thrissur behind CPI's V S Sunil Kumar as BJP's Suresh Gopi won by a majority of 74,686, giving NDA its first Lok Sabha seat in Kerala.



Clash at Thrissur DCC office, case registered

The police on Saturday registered an FIR against Thrissur District Congress Committee (DCC) president Jose Vallur and 19 other members of the party on the complaint of DCC secretary Sajeevan Kuriachira. The 20 accused have been booked under various bailable sections of the IPC for unlawful assembly, rioting, wrongful restraint and voluntarily causing hurt. Kuriachira, in his complaint, has alleged that he was beaten up by Vallur and his supporters at the DCC office on Friday. Kuriachira is part of the group close to Muraleedharan that has blamed former MP T N Prathapan and Vallur for the party's drubbing in Thrissur. Muraleedharan's defeat had triggered a row in the district unit of the party as posters were put up on Wednesday outside the Thrissur DCC office criticising the district leadership for the "unexpected" loss.