No delay in probing Sidharthan's death, Home Dept officials lacked vigil: Pinarayi Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Monday reiterated there was no interference on the part of the government to delay the investigation into the death of JS Sidharthan, a student of the College of Veterinary & Animal Sciences in Pookode, Wayanad. However, he admitted officials of the Home Department lacked vigilance in completing the procedures promptly.

Responding to Congress MLA T Siddique's question in the Assembly, the chief minister said three officials were suspended and later reinstated after examining their explanation for the oversight.

"It was an unfortunate incident. Sidharthan was found dead by his classmates in the washroom of his hostel. The police launched an investigation based on the scientific evidence they collected. During the probe, it came to light that Sidharthan was subjected to ragging and physical assault. Twenty students were arrested and strong legal action was taken. Sidharthan's mother petitioned the government for a CBI probe, following which the case was handed over to the central agency. At present, CBI is investigating the case," said the chief minister, adding the probe conducted by the police was efficient and transparent.

Siddique's poser was regarding the existence of similar laws like ragging on campuses and the action taken by the government to curb it. The chief minister responded stringent action was being taken against ragging on campuses.