Kochi YouTuber 'Foodie Menon' held for blackmailing, extorting money & gold from woman doctor

Thrissur: Thrissur East police have arrested Jayashankar Menon popularly known as Foodie Menon on charges of allegedly blackmailing a woman doctor and extorting money and gold from her.



He was arrested based on a complaint filed by a Thrissur based doctor. According to the complaint, Jayashankar, a resident of Kadavanthra, Ernakulam threatened her saying that he would post selfies of the complainant along with him on Instagram. He made her pay Rs 7.61 lakhs between January 1 and December 30, 2023 via Google pay and she was forced to transfer money to his bank account. Besides he withdrew money using her card.

The complainant further said that he took 30 sovereigns of gold from her. The police filed an FIR on May 12. Jayashankar has been slapped with sections pertaining to criminal breach of trust, cheating and criminal intimidation.

Known as "Foodie Menon" on social media platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube, Menon is famous for his food vlogs. He has over 92,000 followers on Instagram.