Kerala celebrates Bakrid today

Thiruvananthapuram: Muslims across Kerala are celebrating Bakrid (Eid-ul-Adha) which is known as the 'Festival of Sacrifice' on Monday. A huge number of people were seen offering prayers at mosques and Eid Gahs from Monday morning.



Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Sunday greeted the people on the eve of the Bakrid. In a statement, Khan said the spirit of sacrifice and everlasting faith in the Almighty, inspire us to remain united through love and compassion. "My heartiest greetings and best wishes to the people of Kerala and other Keralites all over the world on the blissful occasion of Eid-ul-Ad'ha. May the celebration which glorifies the spirit of sacrifice and everlasting faith in the Almighty, inspire us to remain united through love, compassion and kind deeds that strengthen our fraternity and social harmony," he said.

Chief Minister said the festival of Bakrid conveys a profound message of mutual love and selflessness while extending greetings to the believers.

"An egalitarian society is possible only if we can love selflessly and extend a helping hand to others. Let us celebrate Bakrid together, setting apart all divisions," he said.

Leader of Opposition in the assembly V D Satheesan said Eid-ul-Adha conveys the message of sacrifice and dedication. "It's time to reinvent ourselves mentally and physically and engage in helping each other. This festival inspires us to cohabit in brotherhood," he said in a video message posted on social media. Eid ul-Adha falls after two months and ten days of the observance of the Ramadan (Eid Ul- Fitr) which was celebrated on May 3.(with PTI inputs)