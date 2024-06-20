KSU calls for education strike in Kozhikode on Friday

Kozhikode: The Kerala Students' Union (KSU) affiliated with the Congress has called for an education strike in the Kozhikode district on Friday.

The KSU has announced the strike in protest of the arrest of its activists who led a march to the Collectorate on Thursday. The KSU has said it will organise protest marches on school and college campuses.

The students' organisation was protesting the shortage of plus-one seats in the district. KSU alleged that even students who secured A+ in all subjects in the SSLC exams haven't been admitted for higher studies.

As many as 21 KSU activists, including district president V T Sooraj, were arrested on Thursday after the police barricaded the Collectorate march. The protesters pulled a part of the barricade and used it to block the national highway, leading to the disruption of traffic for half an hour. The police used water cannons at the protesters, and in the commotion, KSU district vice-president Fayis Naduvannur and committee members Ayisha and Bithul Balan were injured. On the police's side, ACP Suresh K G and Sub-Inspector Leela sustained injuries.