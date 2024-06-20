CPM misread public sentiment, lost minority votes,BJP's lone victory biggest danger – MV Govindan

Thiruvananthapuram: CPM state secretary M V Govindan on Thursday admitted that the LDF faced a massive defeat in the recently concluded 18th General Elections and cited the leakage of minority votes as the primary reason for the poll drubbing. He said the party misread the public sentiment and that worked against them in the polls. Community based organizations succumbed to the influence of communal forces, he pointed out.He said the LDF lost a major vote share among SNDP and other minority communities as they all voted for the Congress in the hope the latter would form the government at the Centre. "The fight in Kerala was between the LDF and UDF. However, parties like Jamaat-e-Islami and the Socialist Democratic Party of India (SDPI) worked with the UDF as allies to ensure their victory," said Govindan addressing a press conference after the CPM's state committee meeting.

He further flagged the danger of the BJP opening its account in the state and believed a section of the Christian community has played a role in helping the right-wing party make inroads. "The BJP winning even a single seat is quite concerning and dangerous. A section of the Christian community supported the BJP in the state. Look at what happened in Thrissur. The Congress lost a major chunk of its vote share there among the Christian community," he said, adding the BJP was successful in gaining penetration into the SNDP through the BDJS, which was an ally of the NDA in the polls.

However, Govindan pointed out the areas where the CPM faltered. He accused the media of hounding the chief minister and his family day and night, and that it influenced the public in forming their opinion. "There is an effort to portray the chief minister in a certain light," he said. Govindan then promised the government was taking corrective measures and that it would soon set its priorities straight. "Campaigns will be held among the masses from the booth level. The welfare of the people will get priority. There has been a misunderstanding between the government and the public, which will be resolved soon," he added.