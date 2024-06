Pathanamthitta: In a tragic incident, a two-year-old girl named Azra Maryam lost her life after falling down stairs while playing behind her house in Konni on Saturday. The incident occurred at approximately 11:30 am.



Azra Maryam was the daughter of Shebir and Sajina, hailing from Konni's Mankulam. She was immediately rushed to a nearby private hospital following the accident. Despite efforts to save her, she succumbed to her injuries.