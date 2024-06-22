Malappuram: The Health department is dealing with a major outbreak of Hepatitis A in two panchayats in Malappuram after many people who attended a marriage function have been diagnosed with the disease. The region has so far recorded a total of 364 cases and 207 are from the Vallikkunnu panchayat here.



The Chelembra panchayat here has intensified preventive measures in the wake of the jaundice outbreak. The health department has traced the origin of the infection to the contaminated water sources in the convention hall where the marriage was held.

The panchayat authorities have issued a high alert to prevent the outbreak of Hepatitis A in their locality. 27 persons, who attended a marriage function in the panchayath are under treatment for the disease.

"We have started initiatives like chlorination of water sources, awareness classes, distribution of leaflets, etc. Nine teams have been formed with ten members to implement the preventive measures and list out the persons who attended the wedding function. The Asha workers are already on the field to collect the data of the persons who attended the marriage function,'' Chelembra panchayat president Sameera said. As per the estimate of the Panchayat, around 1,000 persons have attended the marriage function. It was the bride who first sought treatment after she showed symptoms of Hepatitis.

"It would take around two to three weeks to notice the symptoms of Hepatitis. So the health department, MLA and the local bodies are on high alert to prevent an outbreak. Most of the cases were reported among people who attended the wedding. The water source may be the reason for the outbreak of the disease and we have issued a warning to prevent an outbreak", Malappuram DMO Dr M Renuka said. Vallikkunnu MLA P Abdul Hameed has sought the intervention of the health minister in the issue to arrange an isolation ward in the Neduva PHC.