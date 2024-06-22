Inter-state bus overturns on Pala-Thodupuzha route; 15 injured

Thodupuzha: Fifteen people were injured when an inter-state bus overturned at Kurinji on the Pala-Thodupuzha road on Saturday. According to reports, three people, including the driver, are in critical condition. The injured were taken to nearby hospitals.



The accident occurred at Kurinji in Ramapuram panchayat around 11 am. The bus named Suraj, travelling on the Bengaluru-Thiruvalla-Alappuzha route, had at least fifteen passengers on board. Rescue operations were conducted by the Ramapuram and Karinkunnam police.