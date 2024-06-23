Plus One seat shortage: SFI to stage protest in Malappuram

Malappuram: In a surprising move, CPM's Student Federation of India (SFI) has announced its protest against the Plus One seat shortage in Malappuram district a day after the Education Minister claimed that there is no shortage of seats. The SFI Malappuram district committee will stage a protest march to the collectorate on Monday at 10 am demanding more Plus One batches in the district.

On Saturday, Education Minister V Sivankutty rubbished the reports on Plus One seat shortage in the district and argued that Malappuram has 21,550 vacant seats. The minister's claims raised eyebrows now as SFI also declared protest against the seat crisis like the opposition-backed Kerala Students Union (KSU).



Manorama News reported that a total of 32,432 students are waiting for admission in Malappuram district after the completion of the main allotment of Plus One seats. As per records, only 8,916 seats are vacant in the district. Meanwhile, over 65,000 eligible students are yet to get Plus One admission in other districts.

Though the SFI district committee is organising the protest, sources hinted that the state leadership issued directions for the same. Hence, SFI state leaders like PM Arsho are expected to join the protest on Monday, reported Manorama News.

Following the SFI's move, the state government has decided to hold discussions with the students outfits on Tuesday.

On Saturday, KSU and MSF, the students wing of the Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League respectively waved black flags at Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Kozhikode while protesting against the shortage of plus-one seats.

The opposition parties in Kerala are protesting against the apathy of the state government in resolving the issues related to the alleged shortage of plus-one seats in schools of northern Kerala.

The Left government has been facing flak over the issue after a girl student in Parappanangadi in Malappuram district in the region died by suicide on June 11 allegedly over anxiety about whether she would get a seat for plus-one to continue her

studies.

