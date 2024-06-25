Mahila Congress leader's son crushed under excavator in Kasaragod

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 25, 2024 12:46 PM IST Updated: June 25, 2024 12:54 PM IST
Preetham (Left) and a view of the accident spot (R) . Photo: Special Arrangement

Kasaragod: Mahila Congress Kasaragod District President Mini Chandran's son Preetham Lal Chand died in a freak accident on Tuesday morning. He was 23. 

On Tuesday morning, Preetham Lal was washing his excavator at his grandmother's place when the machine overturned and crushed the young man, said his panchayat member and Congress leader K Balaraman Nambiar. "It took us a long time to lift the machine and pull him out," he said.
Preetham breathed his last on the spot.

He is survived by his mother and elder brother Gowtham Lal of Bandadka in Kuttikol grama panchayat. His father Bandamkai Chandran predeceased him.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA