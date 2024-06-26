Distressed by revenge porn, TVM woman takes life days after divorce

Thiruvananthapuram: A woman died by suicide in Vattiyoorkavu here after her ex-husband took a nude picture of her and circulated it as an act of revenge porn. The woman, who was divorced three days ago, was found hanging inside her house. A note found in the room indicated that she took her own life due to the harassment from her ex-husband.

The ex-husband is also accused in a POCSO case for allegedly sexually abusing their daughter. The deceased, who obtained a divorce from the court last Saturday, was staying with her daughter in Manikanteswaram. Relatives allege that on Monday night, the ex-husband arrived at the house, brutally assaulted her. The police have announced a thorough investigation into the incident.