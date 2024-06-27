India's first licensed deep sea fisherwoman now picks clam shells for a living

Picking clam shells, it's an odd job for a woman who made history as the first woman in India to receive a license for deep-sea fishing. That's what Rekha Karthikeyan does these days after her fishing boat capsized in rough sea earlier this month. In the coastal hamlet of Chettuva in Thrissur, Kerala, Rekha Karthikeyan scours the sandy stretch looking for clams. She piles them in a corner, sorting shells which will be crushed and sold as natural fertiliser and is used for other purposes also.



With their primary source of income lost, Rekha and her husband Karthikeyan were forced to start collecting clam shells to support their family. Earning a meagre Rs 60 per kilogram for shells, they struggle to provide for their children's basic needs and education. Rekha says that until they can afford a new boat and essential fishing equipment, this job remains their only option.

Despite the recognition and accolades, including a personal commendation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi, life has been anything but easy for the couple. Karthikeyan had to take a long break from fishing due to heart surgery two years ago, and just as he resumed work, they faced a huge setback by suffering loss to the tune of Rs 6 lakhs after the boat was damaged beyond repair.

Rekha, the first woman in India to receive a license for deep-sea fishing. Photo: Special arrangement

During the rescue operation by the Coast Guard, the tow rope snapped, causing the boat to sink. They also lost two engines and fishing nets. Rekha's journey into fishing began alongside Karthikeyan, despite facing societal opposition and harassment.

Many in their community believed that a woman going to sea would bring bad luck. Overcoming these adversities, Rekha established herself as a pioneer in deep-sea fishing. However, the recent disaster has pushed their lives to the brink. A month after the boat accident, they have received only minor support from a few friends. Rekha and Karthikeyan remain hopeful that someone will come forward to help them restart their fishing business with new engines and a boat. The loss of their boat and nets has also affected three other families who depended on fishing with them. A new boat engine alone costs around Rs 2 lakhs and without at least one engine, they cannot return to the sea.