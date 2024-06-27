Idukki anganwadi accident: Injured child's father pledges auto for medical expense

Idukki: Anto, the father of 4-year-old Merina who fell through the balcony railing at an anganwadi in Idukki and sustained a head injury has pledged his autorickshaw for Rs 50,000 to meet the treatment expense of his daughter. Shocked and saddened by the accident, Anto doesn't hide his anger over the negligent attitude of the officials.

“I have repeatedly told the panchayat and village office that the anganwadi is working on the second floor without any security. The railings on the second floor are far apart there was always a risk of a child falling through. That's what happened to my daughter. Even the road leading to the anganwadi is slippery. My child got into this condition as a result of running anganwadi in a building without any security,” he said. His wife Anisha is working in cardamom plantation.

The incident happened on June 24 afternoon, when Marina slipped and fell through the railing into the stream which was overflowing in heavy showers. It was the timely act of anganwadi teacher Preetha which saved the child. Marina sustained injuries to her head and has been admitted to Medical College Hospital Kottayam. To the relief of her parents, she was shifted from the ventilator to ward on Wednesday.

While trying to save the child, the anganwadi teacher also fell down and got injured. She sustained two fractures to her leg.

Preetha is still in a state of shock. “We took the children downstairs and fed them, then the child slipped on the tiles and fell down. I got hold of the child's clothes but she fell through the railing. Immediately I came downstairs and jumped into the stream. When I jumped, I realised that something had happened to my legs. I was trying to pull the child back to safety. She was taken from the stream and handed over to the people on the bank. It was only after reaching the hospital that I found out that my leg was broken,” she said.

The child was brought to anganwadi when she was 2 years old. “We treat every child there as if it were our own child. At that time, I could not tell her parents what had happened. Later, the child's mother was called and informed about the matter,” said Preetha.

Protest is raging among the residents over scant regard for safety in the anganwadi. It used to function in the cellar of a three-storied building owned by Adimali Block Panchayat under Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS). When the cellar was flooded in 2018, the children were shifted to a room on the third floor of the building. The anganwadi remained functioning there since 2018 and the ground floor was equipped with the anganwadi kitchen and children's play area.

The panchayat authorities said that they don't find any safety issues.

“The child might have slipped on the tiles because it was rainy season. ICDS officials have been directed to investigate what happened. We are ready to provide additional security to the building if the investigation finds that the building lacks security,” said Block Panchayat President Soman Chellappan.

Pallivasal Gram Panchayat puts the blame on Adimali block panchayat. “Adimali Block Panchayat owns the building. Anganwadi will be able to carry out necessary activities only if the panchayat gets ownership of the building. Since 2013, letters have been sent to the Panchayat asking them to hand over the right of the building,” said President V G Pratheeshkumar.