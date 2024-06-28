Karuvannur bank fraud: ED names CPM accused in case, seizes party assets

Kochi: The Directorate of Enforcement (ED) on Friday named the CPM an accused in the Karuvannur Cooperative Bank money laundering case. A report submitted by the agency revealed that the party had received money that was laundered from the bank. ED also confiscated assets worth Rs 29 crore, including that of CPM and other individuals involved in the case, Manorama News reported.

The assets and accounts seized are in the name of CPM Thrissur district secretary M M Varghese. Eight accounts of several branches of the CPM were confiscated by the agency – two fixed deposit accounts of the Thrissur district committee, one of the party's Irinjalakkuda area committee and five bogus accounts.

Land worth Rs 10 lakh, which was purchased for the construction of a local committee office in Porathissery, was also seized. Assets worth Rs 73 lakh were confiscated from CPM alone. The properties of nine individuals who obtained loans illegally from Karuvannur bank were also seized. CPM leaders are yet to respond to ED's action.