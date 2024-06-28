First opponent in 31 years: UDSF to contest against SFI in Pariyaram Medical College election

Kannur: For the first time since its establishment in 1993, the unbeaten Students Federation of India (SFI) unit at Pariyaram Medical College will face competition from a newly formed alliance, UDSF. The Kerala Students Union (KSU), the student wing of the Indian National Congress (INC), has teamed up with the Muslim Students Federation (MSF), the student wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), to contest the college union election.

This alliance, named the United Democratic Students Federation (UDSF), marks the first time that pro-United Democratic Front (UDF) student parties are challenging SFI in the institute. The election, scheduled to take place on Saturday, will see UDSF candidates competing in 13 of the 16 seats, with the SFI already securing three seats uncontested.

"We are confident that the candidates of UDSF will perform outstandingly in this election. The UDSF union is fighting against the fascist approach of the SFI. We faced threats from SFI when we launched the KSU unit on campus," said Husnul Muneer, the general secretary candidate of UDSF.

The KSU Kannur district leadership has alleged that the SFI district leadership attacked KSU Unit President Muhammed Jasir during the campaign. However, they have not filed a complaint with the police. Meanwhile, the SFI remains confident of retaining the union. "We welcome the contesters from the opposition unions. SFI is confident that we will retain the union, even though there will be tight competition," said Sreethul, the chairman candidate of SFI.