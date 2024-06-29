Convict out on parole murders brother in Pathanamthitta

Pathanamthitta: A convict out on parole killed his brother at Adoor here on Friday. The accused, Mohanan Unnithan (64), beat Pannivizha resident Satheesh Kumar (58) to death.

Mohanan was serving life imprisonment for murdering his mother in 2005 over some family dispute, according to police. "We were informed about the incident at around 5 pm. Unnithan was out on parole, and it seems like he went to Kumar's house and assaulted him," police said.

Mohanan, who escaped after the incident, was taken into custody by Adoor police within an hour. He was released on parole on June 13.

(With PTI inputs)