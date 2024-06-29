From POCSO cases to tea duty, no gender bias in workload for Kerala's women cops

Senior officers fall under two categories: Those who consider women police personnel on a par with their male counterparts, and the second, who view women as second to men.

Women in the state police force say both types of seniors are equally problematic.

Consider this instance. Police, including women, were deployed on VIP duty when a minister was to arrive at the Kannur airport. The flight was delayed by three hours, and the personnel deployed along the road to ensure a safe and smooth ride for the VIP was left in a quandary.

While the policemen relieved themselves on roadsides, the women had to hold back the urge to visit a washroom. They later found a fuel station nearby and used the washroom there.

However, while they were away from their assigned posts, the senior officer conducted an inspection. He initiated action against the women police officers despite telling him the reason for moving away from the posts. The senior was among those who held women equal to men.

Those officers in the second category view their junior women colleagues as those who could be assigned odd tasks, like making tea. An officer in Kozhikode ordered a policewoman to make a cup of black tea.

The officer was offended when she suggested getting it from a nearby stall or asking a helper at the station. She was kept away from duty citing insubordination.

Additional duty

Most police stations have two or three policewomen. Besides attending to the same duties assigned to their male counterparts, they have exclusive responsibilities, like handling cases registered under the POCSO Act. Their shifts often exceed 12 hours a day. If a case of a missing woman is reported they have to join the investigation team, even if their shift has ended.

At times, they have to be away from home for one or two days, which affects their family life.

Women police officers are responsible for handling POCSO cases, unnatural deaths of women, etc. If the person involved in the case is a minor under the age of 18, policewomen should record their statements. The women police officers say it would be better if their male counterparts recorded the statements of boys.

Health takes a hit

Lifestyle diseases are on the rise among the women in the state police force. Hypertension, uterine fibroids, thyroid, hyperthyroid, etc. are common. Those who had undergone surgery for thyroid say they could no longer handle pressure. They flare up at the slightest provocation, affecting the peaceful atmosphere at home.

Only a few policewomen are assigned to the Special Branch, District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF), etc. Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs) are not required to escort dead bodies. Women ASIs, however, are assigned such duties. Three women recently took voluntary retirement, despite the force lacking an adequate number of women officers.

At last, a transfer after a suicide bid

Part one of this series narrated the plight of a Civil Police Officer (CPO) from Idukki, posted in Kannur. He attempted to die by suicide at the police station eight days ago, but the timely intervention of his colleagues saved his life.

The police headquarters has now ordered his transfer back to Idukki. The Superintendent of Police (Kannur Rural) has received a copy of the transfer order.

The CPO was transferred to Kannur based on a false complaint by the accused in a case. An investigation that followed absolved him, but the CPO was not transferred back, prompting him to try to kill himself.

However, his colleagues who heard a table falling, rushed in and saved him.

The cost of risk

Police personnel are at the forefront to quell any violence. They risk physical assault while maintaining law and order. However, the government pays them only Rs 110 a month for putting their life at risk.

Perhaps, Kerala is the only state that offers the lowest risk allowance. The government even stalled a recommendation for an annual increase in risk allowance.

Nava Kerala?

Call it irony. Even as police personnel die by suicide or opt for voluntary retirement due to high work pressure, a group of PSC rank holders had to stage a protest in front of the Secretariat, demanding jobs in the police department. They even threatened to end their lives, but the authorities turned a blind eye towards them.

Two years ago, the rank orders left the state capital with heavy hearts after a 62-day strike. "Pinarayi won, we lost," they had put up a board in front of the Secretariat as they dropped the dream of serving in the police force.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan handles the Home portfolio.

The protesters also put up a wreath made of acknowledgement receipts. They were given the receipts after they had submitted memoranda to the chief minister at his Nava Kerala Sadas, a mass contact programme. They demanded to extend the rank list. As the rank list expired, they burnt the Nava Kerala receipts at the protest site and returned home, exasperated.

Several protesters had then suffered sunburns, many others collapsed in the blistering heart. They chained themselves and crawled on their knees, consumed grass and sand, tonsured their heads, and circumambulated the Secretariat lying down on the road. The authorities did not see them.

A total of 9,946 aspirants, all young, returned with moist eyes after the expiration of the rank list.

Other duty: Search for holes

As if the work pressure in the department was not enough, the government also deployed police personnel to holes in schools where snakes could hide.

The police counted the holes two months ago following an ADGP's order. A report was later submitted.

Free security: Some are more equal

Six policemen could be seen standing guard 24/7 at the AKG Centre in Thiruvananthapuram, the CPM's state headquarters. They were deployed after a man tossed a firecracker at the party office two years ago.

Private parties needing police security should deposit the salaries and expenses of the deputed personnel. However, the CPM saved more than half a crore under the cover of the firecracker attack and has been availing the services of the six personnel free of cost.

The policemen at the AKG Centre should brave the sun and rain since they have not been provided even a tin-hat structure to escape the elements. However, the police or their association is not bothered. It is an opportunity to show their unwavering support to the party.

Besides party offices, retired judges and DGPs, too, have been provided police security. The result: Others in the force have to attend to their duties as well.

Some policemen, reluctant to perform policing duties, find refuge in DySP offices if they have enough political clout. The state police headquarters has repeatedly said that a DySP's office should not have more than five policemen. However, each office has 15 to 20 policemen. Several senior officers still have 'orderlies' at their residences.

VIP blues: 2,000 cops on the road for CM Vijayan

Station duties are often affected due to VIP movements. If the chief minister is travelling to Thrissur from Thiruvananthapuram in his official vehicle, 2,000 police officers will be on the route. This is in addition to the 30 policemen escorting the chief minister.

The responsibility of the officers on the road is to clear the route and ensure a smooth ride for the chief minister. They have to be on the road at least one hour before the arrival of the VIP. A policeman each will be deployed 50 metres apart on busy stretches.

Incidentally, the higher-ups in the force have not specified the number of policemen to be deployed for VIP duty. However, some officers deploy the force to avoid being censured by seniors and to showcase their allegiance.

(Reports: T Ajeesh, Jojy Simon, SP Sharath. Compilation: Santhosh John Thooval).