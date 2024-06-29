No mystery in death of 10-year-old boy in Idukki: Police

Idukki: The police have ruled out any mystery behind the death of a ten-year-old boy who was found dead in his house last week with a blanket wrapped around his neck at Kaliyar in Thodupuzha.

Devanand, son of Thottathil Aji and Sandhya, was found dead by the window of his house last Thursday. Aji found his son motionless and rushed him to the district hospital at Thodupuzha, where the boy was declared dead.

The post-mortem conducted at the Medical College Hospital in Idukki found that the boy died by hanging. Kaliyar SI Sabu K Peter has ruled out the possibility of foul play.

However, the public has refused to accept the death as a suicide. “Devanand was a very active child. I have known him since he was two-and-a-half years old. He was not an idle child,” said ward member Sandhya Robin. She suspects there was an accident while the boy was playing.

Before the funeral, the body was kept for public homage at St George School at Venmani, where Devanand studied.