Cong MLAs Chandy Oommen, M Vincent booked over KSU-SFI melee outside police station in TVM

Thiruvananthapuram: Cases were filed against Congress MLAs Chandy Oommen and M Vincent over the clash that broke out between KSU and SFI activists outside Sreekaryam police station here in the wee hours of Wednesday. As per reports, 20 KSU workers and three SFI activists were also booked in the incident. The FIR stated a stone was hurled at a police officer in the melee.

The members of the Kerala Students Union, the student wing of the Congress, were protesting in front of the police station against the alleged beating up of one of their leaders inside the University of Kerala campus.

The KSU members, along with Chandy Oommen, were demanding the lodging of a case against the SFI activists who allegedly beat up the KSU leader. The situation escalated after the Students Federation of India, the student wing of the CPM, activists arrived there claiming that the KSU was making false allegations.

The SFI also alleged that the KSU brought 'goondas' from outside and attacked the activists of the Left student outfit inside the university campus during preparations for welcoming new students to the varsity on July 3.

Later, the situation outside the police station escalated into heated words and even blows being exchanged between both sides, with MLA Vincent, who had reached the spot then, being allegedly attacked by SFI activists in front of the police.

Speaking to reporters after the incident, Vincent said, "I was attacked as soon as I stepped out of the vehicle. You all saw that. This shows the arrogance of SFI."

The protest ended only after both sides were assured that cases would be filed against the accused.