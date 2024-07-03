Will not respond to irresponsible people: Guv Arif Mohammad Khan slams M Swaraj

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Wednesday termed CPM leader M Swaraj as "irresponsible" and said that he will not respond to comments by such persons.

Khan was responding to a query on Swaraj's recent remarks at an event in Kannur where the CPM leader reportedly said that being of sound mind was not a condition for being appointed as a governor.

"Who is Mr Swaraj? He may be anybody, but I do not respond to people like that. Irresponsible people. I do not respond to (them)," Khan said to reporters.

Swaraj had reportedly said that while soundness of mind was one of the many qualifications needed to be an MLA, MP, minister, chief minister, Speaker and prime minister, the only requirement for being a governor was to be above 35 years of age.

(With PTI inputs)