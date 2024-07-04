Cherthala online fraud: More arrests likely next week

Alappuzha: Cherthala police have said more arrests are likely to be made next week in the case of a doctor couple losing Rs 7.65 crore to online fraud. Earlier, police had arrested three persons from Kozhikode for their involvement in the scam.

“They are yet to be produced before the court as the magistrate is on leave. We expect it to be done on Monday. Further arrests in the case will only be made after that,” an official at the Cherthala police station said.

Three to four more persons are likely to be arrested from northern Kerala, including from Malappuram. Other major members of the interstate racket that was involved in the fraud have been since traced to Punjab and Assam.

“At first we thought the leaders of the racket had based their operations in Gujarat. But the accounts were since traced to the states of Punjab and Assam. We have made significant progress in tracking the main persons behind the scam. Arrests will soon follow,’’ the official said.

The online fraud, which was carried out under the pretext of share trading, is among the largest in the state.