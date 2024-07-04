Kochi: Residents of Eloor were up in arms after workers tasked with the demolition of the film set for the movie Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil set fire to plastic, fibre and wood used in the construction causing widespread respiratory issues, especially to the children.

The movie makers had recreated the Guruvayoor Sri Krishna temple on a property owned by the Fertilisers And Chemicals Travancore Ltd (FACT).



Local residents alleged that workers of the contractor tasked with dismantling the movie set burned seven garbage heaps. Many children in the area, who were exposed to the toxic smoke, experienced respiratory issues, residents said.

It is learnt that the workers burnt the first heap of garbage despite objections raised by local residents. Municipal authorities have announced plans to take legal action against those responsible for the burning. The incident, which occurred on Wednesday afternoon, caused widespread distress in the community, with many locals suffering from respiratory discomfort.

St Anne's School, located nearby, was closed on Wednesday. People residing at the monastery adjoining the school were also affected by heavy smoke. In response to local complaints, firefighting units from FACT, Thrikkakara, Paravur, Aluva, Elur, and Tripunithura were deployed to extinguish the fire. Directed by Vipin Das, 'Guruvayoor Ambalanadayil' stars Prithviraj Sukumaran and Basil Joseph in the lead.