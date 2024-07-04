Alappuzha: The investigation team handling the Mannar murder case suspects that Anil, Kala's husband and the primary accused, initially left her body in the septic tank with the help of his accomplices but secretly removed it later without their knowledge. This suspicion can only be confirmed once Anil, who is currently in Israel, is brought back home for questioning.

Anil's friends had helped him dispose of Kala's body in the septic tank at his house in Kannampally, Eramathoor. Items such as a locket, hair clip, and elastic from a piece of clothing were found in the tank, but no human remains were found.

Meanwhile, police questioned a resident of Kuttamperoor on Wednesday in connection with the case. He is a friend of the deceased, Kala, and it has been reported that he admitted to having a close relationship with her. Police believe this relationship caused a rift between Kala and her husband Anil.



After Kala went missing, rumours had spread in the village that she had eloped to Palakkad with another person. It is unclear who started these rumours, but even Kala's relatives believed them and did not inquire further.

Anonymous letter leads to breakthrough

The anonymous letter received by the police three months ago has proved crucial to the case. One of the accused K C Pramod threatened his wife during an argument, saying, "I will kill you just like Kala," which led to the revelation of the murder 15 years later. Following this, the police received a crucial anonymous letter related to the case. The suspects were caught based on an investigation focused on the details in the letter.

Pramod was previously accused of attempting to kill his wife and children with explosives and petrol. Following this incident, he was remanded to custody on March 24.

The letter sent to Ambalapuzha police from the Mannar post office contained information about those involved in Kala's murder. During the police investigation, the suspects confessed to the crime.

Suspects interrogated; forensic evidence recovered

Anil's father, Thankachan, mother, Maniyamma, and his current wife, Shubha, were also questioned by the police for about an hour. The questioning took place in a locked room at Anil's house. Information was also gathered from panchayat member Pushpa Shashikumar. The panchayat member informed the police that the incident took place in her ward and that she knew the accused. However, she had only recently learned about the murder.

Forensic officers from Alappuzha conducted an investigation on Wednesday as well. The inspection was carried out around the septic tank at Anil's house. Based on the accused's statement that Kala was murdered and her body was placed in the tank, the tank was opened and examined earlier. District Police Chief Chaitra Teresa John stated that evidence was found from the tank.