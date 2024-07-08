35 sovereign of gold, Rs 8,000 stolen from house in Thrissur

Thrissur: A burglary took place in the early hours of Monday at a house in Chirangara near Koratti here. The burglars broke into the house of Prakash of Chembakassery and stole 35 sovereign of gold jewellery and Rs 8,000 in cash. Only Prakash and his wife Sunitha were home at the time of the incident.

The couple had gone to bed after returning from a relative's wedding on Sunday night. Prakash woke up around 2 am to drink water and noticed the light on in one of the rooms. another room. On entering that room, he found it had been ransacked. The gold jewellery, which had been taken out of the bank locker for the wedding, and the cash kept in a bag were missing. The bag, which had the cash, and some electronic devices were found discarded in the yard.

The burglars used tools, including a pickaxe and a machete, taken from a nearby construction site, to break in. These tools were found abandoned in the yard. Koratti police and forensic experts arrived at the scene and conducted an investigation.