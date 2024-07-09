DRI seizes cocaine worth Rs 13 cr from Kenyan national at Kochi airport

Kochi: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Tuesday seized cocaine worth Rs 13 crore from a Kenyan at Cochin International Airport.

The DRI seized 1,300 grams of cocaine from Njenga Philip Njoroge, who will be produced before a magistrate for remand custody.

The officials recovered ten capsules weighing 200 grams from his rectum and around 1,100 grams of cocaine in liquid form from a liquor bottle in his checked-in baggage.

Last month the DRI seized 3.2 kg of cocaine worth Rs 32 crore from two Tanzanians who arrived at CIAL.