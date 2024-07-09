DRI seizes cocaine worth Rs 13 cr from Kenyan national at Kochi airport

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 09, 2024 05:17 PM IST Updated: July 09, 2024 05:35 PM IST
The Kenyan national, who was arrested with Rs 13 crore cocaine; The unsealed alcohol bottle that used to smuggle the drugs. Photo: Manorama News.

Kochi: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Tuesday seized cocaine worth Rs 13 crore from a Kenyan at Cochin International Airport.
The DRI seized 1,300 grams of cocaine from Njenga Philip Njoroge, who will be produced before a magistrate for remand custody.

The officials recovered ten capsules weighing 200 grams from his rectum and around 1,100 grams of cocaine in liquid form from a liquor bottle in his checked-in baggage.

Last month the DRI seized 3.2 kg of cocaine worth Rs 32 crore from two Tanzanians who arrived at CIAL.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN KERALA